Body of male cyclist discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Kerry

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a male cyclist in "unexplained circumstances" on a roadside in Co Kerry.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive at the side of the road at Ardywanig, Milltown near Castlemaine at approximately 10.30am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and attended the scene, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the a short time later.

His body has since been moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, and the local coroner has been notified.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators, but it has since reopened.

Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling between 10am and 10:40am on any local routes around Ardywanig, Milltown, have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

The road in question is a minor road from the junction off of the main Castlemaine to Firies Road (R561) at Rushen heading towards Ardywanig.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.