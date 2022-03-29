Journalist Brian O'Donovan wins Cork Person of the Month award

Former Washington correspondent acknowledged for his stint in the US capital and book on the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump
Journalist Brian O'Donovan wins Cork Person of the Month award

Brian O'Donovan with Cllr Audrey Buckley, deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork, at the Cork Person of the Year awards. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 12:30
Sean O’Riordan

RTÉ’s former Washington correspondent Brian O’Donovan has become the latest winner of the Cork Person of the Month Award.

The Cork-born journalist got the award for his stint in the US capital and his book Four Years in the Cauldron, which focuses on a turbulent period in an America led by Donald Trump.

The book draws a compelling picture of fractured politics, particularly during the extraordinary presidency of Trump. He covered Joe Biden’s knife-edge election victory, and gave his unique perspective on big stories such as the Covid pandemic, the Capitol Hill riot, and the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, and trial and conviction of his killer.

Brian’s book provided a visceral sense of what it's like living in a country shaped by guns, religion, far-fetched conspiracy theories, and the running sore of racism.

He began his career as a broadcast journalist at Red FM 20 years ago. He joined TV3 as a news correspondent in 2005 where he worked for 10 years. In 2015, he started at RTÉ as a multi-media journalist and three years later succeeded Catriona Perry as RTÉ’s Washington correspondent.

Recently, Brian was appointed to the role of RTÉ's new ‘Work and Technology’ correspondent in Ireland. In his new role, he will analyse and report on working lives, how they are changing, and the wide-ranging developments in technology.

Brian’s name will go forward with the other Persons of the Month chosen this year for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch next January.

It's the second time in the space of a few weeks that an RTÉ personality has been acknowledged by the organisers. Broadcaster John Creedon was recently announced as the Cork Person of the Year winner for 2021.

