Concern for missing Clare woman

Gardaí in Clare are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing woman.
Noelle O'Looney, 44, was last seen in the Ennistymon area at around 8am on Saturday, March 26.
She is described as being 5'4", of medium build with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.
Noelle is believed to still be in the Clare region and may be travelling in a red/wine coloured Toyota Auris.
Gardaí and Noelle's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Noelle's whereabouts are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.