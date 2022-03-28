'Shane was the best of us': Tributes paid to Corkman killed in stabbing

More than €12,000 was raised in just three hours to help cover the funeral costs for tragic Shane Murphy, the champion pitch and putt player who was fatally stabbed at home in Cork at the weekend.

Shane, 27, was pronounced dead at his home in the Seaview Estate in Carrigaline in the early hours of last Saturday.

His father, Weeshie, was seriously injured in the same incident.

As John Murphy Jnr, 42, was charged with the murder of his brother, family friends, Frank Dineen and John Walsh, launched a GoFundMe account to raise €8,000 to help defray funeral costs, and money poured in from all over the world.

Mr Dineen, who played against and alongside Shane in various competitions, and who is the treasurer of the Cork County Board, said he suspended the fundraising just after 1pm when they hit €12,000.

He said they were overwhelmed by the response to the appeal.

"People wanted to do something for Shane, and to help Weeshie," he said.

The sense of loss is palpable, the tragedy of what happened is unbelievable.

"There was such an outpouring of disbelief at Shane's death, that people responded to the GoFundMe appeal - people just wanted to help.

"We got donations from Australia, the Netherlands, and Spain.

"We suspended the page just after 1pm such was the response. There were also donations made outside the GoFundMe.

"I personally believe that for some people, it was almost cathartic.

We could have raised five times the amount but I felt it was best to suspend it.

"The pitch and putt world is like a family. We are a small community. We all know each other, we are all aware of the families around us and the sense of shock in the community is just unbelievable."

Mr Dineen, who is himself a top-ranking pitch and putt player, finished runner-up to Shane last year in the Irish strokeplay final.

Mr Dineen said: "Shane was a superb talent, the best of his generation. He was the best of us."

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.