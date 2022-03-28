'Shane was the best of us': Tributes paid to Corkman killed in stabbing

Renowned pitch and putt player was killed in the early hours of Saturday night in his home in Carrigaline
'Shane was the best of us': Tributes paid to Corkman killed in stabbing

Shane Murphy, whose body was found in the family home in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. Pic: Provision

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 20:30
Eoin English

More than €12,000 was raised in just three hours to help cover the funeral costs for tragic Shane Murphy, the champion pitch and putt player who was fatally stabbed at home in Cork at the weekend.

Shane, 27, was pronounced dead at his home in the Seaview Estate in Carrigaline in the early hours of last Saturday.

His father, Weeshie, was seriously injured in the same incident.

As John Murphy Jnr, 42, was charged with the murder of his brother, family friends, Frank Dineen and John Walsh, launched a GoFundMe account to raise €8,000 to help defray funeral costs, and money poured in from all over the world.

Mr Dineen, who played against and alongside Shane in various competitions, and who is the treasurer of the Cork County Board, said he suspended the fundraising just after 1pm when they hit €12,000. 

He said they were overwhelmed by the response to the appeal.

"People wanted to do something for Shane, and to help Weeshie," he said.

The sense of loss is palpable, the tragedy of what happened is unbelievable.

"There was such an outpouring of disbelief at Shane's death, that people responded to the GoFundMe appeal - people just wanted to help.

"We got donations from Australia, the Netherlands, and Spain.

"We suspended the page just after 1pm such was the response. There were also donations made outside the GoFundMe.

"I personally believe that for some people, it was almost cathartic.

We could have raised five times the amount but I felt it was best to suspend it.

"The pitch and putt world is like a family. We are a small community. We all know each other, we are all aware of the families around us and the sense of shock in the community is just unbelievable."

Mr Dineen, who is himself a top-ranking pitch and putt player, finished runner-up to Shane last year in the Irish strokeplay final.

Mr Dineen said: "Shane was a superb talent, the best of his generation. He was the best of us."

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.

Read More

Carrigaline man charged with murder of brother and attempted murder of father

More in this section

Rebel Spirit: Irish Examiner journalist recognised for pandemic work Rebel Spirit: Irish Examiner journalist recognised for pandemic work
House where father of modern computing lived 'on UCC's priority list' for restoration House where father of modern computing lived 'on UCC's priority list' for restoration
Woman alleges untreated infection left her catastrophically injured from birth Woman alleges untreated infection left her catastrophically injured from birth
murderPlace: Carrigaline
2021 America's Cup: Race 5 & 6

Cork to miss out as Ireland withdraws from bid to host America's Cup

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 4
  • 5
  • 27
  • 36
  • 45
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices