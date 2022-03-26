Man in critical condition following aggravated burglary in Cork City

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man was left in critical condition following an aggravated burglary in the city.
The assault took place at around 4pm this afternoon when a man forced his way into a house in McCurtain Villas and attacked the man in his 20s.
He was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated, where his condition remains critical.
A woman in her 60s was also attacked and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in the same hospital.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, to come forward. They are also appealing for any motorists who may have dashcam footage from this area to make it available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station