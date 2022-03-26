Seriously ill Ukrainian girl airlifted by Air Corps to Cork for treatment

A seriously ill Ukrainian girl has been airlifted to Ireland for specialist medical treatment.

The girl, 12, accompanied by her mother and two siblings, who all fled the Russian invasion, were on board an Air Corps flight from Poznan, Poland in the care of a HSE medical retrieval team which landed at Cork Airport this evening.

The child has now been transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she was admitted under the care of its paediatric service for specialist medical care for her specific medical condition over the coming days and weeks.

Her family is being accommodated locally pending more long-term housing arrangements.

Simon Coveney, the Minister for foreign affairs and the minister for defence, said this mission is another example of Ireland providing what humanitarian assistance it can to both the Polish and Ukrainian authorities.

“I offered such assistance to the Polish foreign minister during my recent visit to Poland where it was clear that their system is being overwhelmed by the sheer number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“There is significant expertise within the Air Corps to provide such a service and I would expect that we may see more of these missions, if requested and if we have capacity.”

The Air Corps Casa CN-235 maritime patrol aircraft, which is part of Air Corps 101 Squadron, is usually deployed as an aerial platform for patrolling the Irish economic zone

The Air Corps Casa CN-235 maritime patrol aircraft, which is part of Air Corps 101 Squadron, is usually deployed as an aerial platform for patrolling the Irish economic zone, an area of some 132,000 square miles of sea but it can also be deployed on air ambulance duty.

But in recent weeks, the Air Corps has played a key role in Ireland’s humanitarian response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It ferried the Irish parents of children born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers to eastern Europe and last Sunday, it brought a Ukrainian baby to Ireland for neo-natal care, again with the assistance of the HSE’s national medical retrieval team.

The infant boy, who was accompanied by his mother and four siblings, was collected from Lublin in Poland and flown to Baldonnel for onward transfer to hospital where he is receiving ongoing medical treatment and support services.

The child has now been transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she was admitted under the care of its paediatric service for specialist medical care

As part of this latest mission, the Casa aircraft departed from Baldonnel on Saturday morning with a crew of four - three pilots and a loadmaster - alongside members of the HSE national retrieval team, Dr Eoin Fogarty, emergency medicine and retrieval consultant based at CUH, and highly-skilled advanced paramedic, Laura O’Callaghan, of the National Ambulance Service.

Dr Fogarty, who worked with the helicopter emergency services in Sydney, Australia, before returning to work in Ireland, completed Ireland’s first-ever blood transfusion to a critically ill patient in a pre-hospital setting at the scene of a road traffic accident at Cork’s Dunkettle roundabout in 2019.

Medical authorities in Poland made arrangements to rendezvous with the Irish medical team at the airport in Poznan in western Poland and the child and her family were transferred into their care for the flight to Ireland.

The aircraft touched down at Cork Airport just before teatime on Saturday.

The aircraft was escorted by airport police to a special parking stand close to the Weston hangar, where the transfer to the ambulance was facilitated, and special advance arrangements were in place to process the various immigration papers, while the Air Corps and medical team focused on the child's medical needs.