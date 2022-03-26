Emergency services at scene of 'serious' crash in Cork City

Eyewitness reports say a number of cars were involved in the collision
Emergency services at scene of 'serious' crash in Cork City

The incident is believed to have occurred not long after 2pm on the N20 near the Blackpool turn-off

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 15:15
Greg Murphy

Emergency services are at the scene of a "serious" multiple car crash on the north side of Cork city this afternoon.

The incident is believed to have occurred not long after 2pm on the N20 near the Blackpool turn-off.

Eyewitness reports say a number of cars, at least three, were involved in the collision.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel are at the scene however it is not clear if there have been any serious injuries.

Traffic is very heavy in the area at the moment and motorists are advised to avoid the route if possible.

More to follow...

More in this section

Cruise ships set sail for Cork after two-year pause Cruise ships set sail for Cork after two-year pause
Gardaí probe 'unexplained death' in North Cork Gardaí probe 'unexplained death' in North Cork
Royal visit to NI and Ireland Prince Charles pays tribute to Ashling Murphy in speech about violence against women
GardaiPlace: Cork
Emergency services at scene of 'serious' crash in Cork City

Community's shock after fatal stabbing in Carrigaline

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices