Man arrested following fatal stabbing in Cork overnight

A garda investigation is underway following the fatal stabbing of a man in Cork.

A house in the Sea View estate area of Carrigaline town has been sealed off.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30am when gardaí said they were called to the scene of a serious assault in Sea View Avenue where they found a man, aged 27, with serious stab wounds.

Gardaí and emergency services attended to the man but he died at the scene.

The body remains at the scene and the scene is currently preserved.

The office of the state pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí said they were advised that a second man, aged 75, attended Cork University Hospital with serious stab wounds and remains in a serious condition and is being treated at Cork University Hospital.

A 42-year-old man was arrested some time later and he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who where in the areas of Carragaline and Passage West in the early hours of this morning, who may have noticed any activity which caught their attention or can assist Gardaí to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí said their investigation is ongoing.