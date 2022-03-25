Prince Charles pays tribute to Ashling Murphy in speech about violence against women

When Prince Charles and Camilla commenced their two-day visit to Munster on Thursday, the prince spoke of the “brutal aggression” faced by the people in Ukraine.

On Friday, he spoke of suffering closer to home - the aggression and violence against women on both sides of the Irish sea. He especially mentioned Ashling Murphy, the 23-year-old Offaly primary school teacher who was killed while jogging along the canal bank at Cappincur in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on the afternoon of January 12.

The Prince of Wales who paid tribute to Ashling Murphy during his speech at the Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tipperary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Speaking during his speech at the Brú Ború cultural centre in Cashel, he said: “The responsibility to make a difference rests on us all. Last year, my wife called on the entire community, male and female, to dismantle the lies, the words and the actions that enable so much violence against women in your country and mine.

“In the intervening year, we've continued to witness appalling attacks.

Therefore, with profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, and was taken from us far too soon and who I knew was a friend to many here, where she performed.

“My wife and I were so enormously touched to be able to meet her family, who I know are with us here today. Our most special heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

Earlier, he had met with Ashling's parents Raymond and Kathleen, and her siblings, Cathal and Amy, and her boyfriend Ryan Casey, for about 15 minutes. It is understood the royal couple specifically asked, when the trip to the culture centre was being organised, to see if they could meet the Murphy family.

A farewell stage performance for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tipperary, at the end of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Earlier, the royal couple had visited Cahir, taking in a farmers market, and meeting school children, local residents and various dignitaries. Kate O’Donnell, of O’Donnell’s Crisps, was one of the hosts for the visit to the Farmers Market and led him from stall to stall, one of which was her brother’s crisp company.

She said: “You can tell he's got a bit of devilment.

“I came along to our crisps and I said, these are my brother's crisps.

The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during his visit to Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

“And I said ‘my brother went to college in the UK’ and I said your equivalents in the UK would be Tyrrells crisps, Pipers and Burts and he said ‘but these are the best crisps, obviously’.

“And I said ‘yes, of course they are’.

“Other examples... he was looking at some of the Galtee Farm Honey and he said that there was an old proverb that a spoon of honey makes you more lovely and he kind of had a wink when he said that.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets members of the public during her visit to Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

“He had a rogue face on him.”

The woman he made the remark to is beekeeping lecturer and bee breeder Aoife McGillycuddy, who owns and runs Galtee Honey Farm with father Michael.

She said: “I'm not 100% certain of the exact wording but it was something like a spoonful of honey makes you lovely.

“I thought it was very good advice."

The Prince of Wales playing a bodhran at Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

When Prince Charles went along his walk around Cahir Square, he stopped and chatted to Michael Harty, the Musical Director of Cahir Comhaltas. He was performing during the royal walkabout and Farmers Market visit with three of his students Eoin Fahy, Megan Davis and Rebecca Ryan.

Suddenly, without warning, he bent down to pick up a bodhran and started to beat it in rhythm with Mr Harty and his musicians.

The couple has vowed to visit every county in Ireland and Tipperary and Waterford are now two more counties to cross off what is in effect one of the royal couple’s bucket lists. He has visited 18 in total, and Tipperary is his 12th in the Republic.