Scottish pub chain BrewDog set to open first bar in Cork

It is set to take over at the former Grand Central Social site on Washington St which is located near the courthouse.
BrewDog, a craft brewer, will open on Washington St this summer.

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 07:42
Steve Neville

A Scottish pub chain is set to open its first bar in Cork.

BrewDog, a craft beer brewer, will open on Washington St this summer.

It is set to take over at the former Grand Central Social site which is located near the courthouse.

It will offer "26 taps of both BrewDog and local craft beers" and will also be serving food.

The pub chain said it will "operate across three floors and will include spaces for private events".

The bar will open in partnership with Westside Leisure which has operated bars in Cork such as Alibi and An Brog.

BrewDog first opened in 2017 in Scotland and now has more than 100 bars across the globe.

BrewDog opened its first bar in Ireland in 2019 when it opened a bar in the Grand Canal Dock area of Dublin.

Last year, the company apologised after former workers alleged there is a “culture of fear” within the business, with “toxic attitudes” towards junior staff.

