Cork City aims to make arts more inclusive for all

The arts sector in Cork has unveiled an inclusion and diversity charter which it is hoped will help build a city where the arts is for everyone.

The charter sets out to identify any barriers to access — from simple physical or structural issues at venues right up to ticket pricing, lack of transport, socio-economic status or cultural background — and to find ways of breaking them down to encourage more access, inclusion and diversity.

Event spokesperson Sinead Dunphy said while several leading venues and institutions have already signed up, they would encourage more to get involved and help position the region as a European centre of excellence for inclusive arts.

It’s not just about improving the physical access to venues — it’s a much broader and wider concept of inclusion, she said.

“Arts is for everyone. We want to move towards a place where arts institutions are open and available to all regardless of class, gender, socio-economic background, or whatever,” she said.

“We want to find ways to ensure that everyone is sure that it’s OK to walk through the doors of a gallery, we want to remove that idea that certain arts events are for others and not for me, to ensure that elitism is no longer the case.

It’s about opening our eyes to the barriers that others may face and it’s about working with the teams in these venues and organisations to find new solutions, to create more opportunities for engagement.

A new programme trail featuring venues, groups and projects that have already signed up is now being developed to showcase the initiative in action.

The charter, which effectively challenges arts and cultural institutions to build on their existing inclusion and diversity strategies, was launched by the Arts for All Alliance at the city’s Marina Market on Wednesday night.

The alliance was formed about five years ago by groups with an interest in arts and inclusion. The charter emerged following consultation undertaken by the alliance’s steering group.

Wednesday’s launch, supported by the HSE Healthy Cities project, Cork ETB and Cork City Council, featured a river parade during which a giant letter A, made from sustainable wood pieces by artist Joe McNicholas, and representing the Arts for All logo, was rowed from the city to the Marina Market, and brought into the event space.

The launch included performances from the Music Academy of Cork, and the MTU Cork School of Music Inclusive Music Ensemble, as well as community groups, artists and performers who showcased their engagement with the arts projects.

Creative engagement

Florin Nolan, artist, Cope Foundation, with his spotted ladybird characters. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

It also showcased the creative engagement opportunities which are already available through Suisha Arts/Cope Foundation, Crawford Supported Studios and Crawford Art Gallery and MTU Crawford, the Glucksman Art Gallery, the Mayfield Arts Centre, Graffiti Theatre Company, and The Everyman Theatre.

Deputy Lord Mayor Derry Canty said the city’s arts groups and institutions have created a landscape that places Cork as “the real capital of all things cultural”.

“This charter brings forward our pride of place even more so recognising the diverse artistic offering and expression that should be accessible to all. This is a day to be proud of being from Cork where we don’t forget anyone,” he said.

www.artsforall.ie