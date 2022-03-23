Munster as hot as Marbella on Wednesday as temperatures to reach as high as 18C

Temperatures across the country are set to reach the mid to late teens on Wednesday, in 2022’s first spell of warm and dry weather, with southern counties set to soak up most of the long-awaited sunshine.

Ireland is currently experiencing temperatures well above the average for late March, with the warmer weather set to stay with us until the middle of next week.

Kerry, Clare Limerick and parts of Tipperary will see peak temperatures of 15C to 16C, as Met Éireann forecasts "a mostly dry day with long spells of hazy sunshine”.

However, it added that “isolated showers may develop in north Munster later today”, while coastal areas will be a bit cooler.

Our temperatures today are on-par with those in many classic summer holiday destinations, including the south of France, Spain and Portugal.

Limerick will be warmer than rainy Lisbon today, reaching 15C in most parts while the Portuguese capital will experience a cooler 12C.

Jessica Power and her children Eva and Ben and their dog Bonnie from Youghal enjoying the spring sunshine at Youghal beach in East Cork yesterday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ennis will be one degree warmer than Ibiza, while those seeking sun in Malaga should have just stayed in Macroom or Mallow instead.

Further up the country, temperatures in Ballina and Ballyhaunis in Mayo will surpass those in Barcelona and Benidorm, and Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, will get as much sun as Marbella on Wednesday.

Ireland is also warmer than all of Greece and Cyprus today, where many islands are hit by torrential downpours currently.

Thursday will stay mainly dry “with good sunshine away from Atlantic coasts and just light southerly breezes”, according to the national forecaster, predicting top temperatures of 17C.

“Daytime temperatures continuing well above the March average, but rather cold at night with a touch of grass frost possible,” it said.

Speaking of next week’s weather, it added that “a good deal of dry weather is also signalled for Monday and Tuesday, however temperatures will fall back to average”.

“Some rain is likely to return from around midweek onwards.”