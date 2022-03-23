Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Tipperary and Waterford

Today they will arrive in Ireland which kicks off their three-day visit as part of a series of royal tours for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year
Britain's Prince Charles, takes a drink of a pint of Guinness that he had poured, during a visit to the Irish Cultural Centre in London on March 15, 2022, to celebrate the centre's 25th anniversary Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 10:36
Caitlín Griffin

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be visiting Co Waterford and Co Tipperary tomorrow and Friday as part of their Irish visit, the British embassy has confirmed.

Today, they will arrive in Ireland which kicks off their three-day visit as part of a series of royal tours for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year. It follows a visit to Co Tyrone in recent days.

Rolling traffic restrictions will be in place throughout the counties for the coming days as the royals visit the likes of the Rock of Cashel and Waterford city.

It will be the British royals first official visit to both of the Munster counties since the pair began making official visits to Ireland in 2015, with their most recent visit being in 2019 when they met President Michael D Higgins in Co Wicklow.

So far, Charles and Camilla have together officially visited Ireland five times which was interrupted by the pandemic and have visited a total of ten counties.

This year, their trip will begin in Waterford to visit the oldest city in Ireland and will end at the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary where Queen Elizabeth visited in 2011.

The purpose of the royal's visit to Ireland is to meet "local community groups, businesses and first responders  who worked to support other throughout the pandemic."

The National Arboretum, to plant a tree in honour of The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC). Prince Charles planted the aptly named, Monarch Birch tree 'Betula maximowicziana' on the Downs at Westonbirt Arboretum. Picture: Johnny Hathaway/PA Wire
The National Arboretum, to plant a tree in honour of The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC). Prince Charles planted the aptly named, Monarch Birch tree 'Betula maximowicziana' on the Downs at Westonbirt Arboretum. Picture: Johnny Hathaway/PA Wire

In a statement released by the British embassy, it said Prince Charles will also speak to "farmers, officials and community organisers who are helping Ireland to meet its climate change goals by producing food and drink more sustainably."

Meanwhile, Camilla is set to meet members of Ireland's Ukrainian community and will recognise Ireland's support for Ukraine including among in local communites.

An Garda Siochánna has released a statement saying "traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required."

"The public can expect temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security escorts over the course of March 23-25. Any impact on the public will be localised and minimal."

In Waterford on Wednesday from 4pm the Mall will close from the junction of Lombard Street to the junction of Catherine Street. Access to Baileys New Street will also be restricted.

Parking will also be restricted in certain sections of Clyde Wharf Carpark.

On Thursday from 6am Parade Quay will close from the GPO roundabout to the junction of Catherine Street.

Restrictions are to be lifted by approximately 2pm the same day and where necessary local Gardaí will have diversion routes in place.

In Tipperary, access to the Cahir Castle will be restricted from Wednesday. The Castle Car Park will close to the public at 5pm.

In Cashel, access to the Rock of Cashel will be restricted from also on Wednesday and St Patrick’s Rock Car Park will close to the public at 5pm.

On Friday access to Castle Street, Bridge Street, The Square and adjoining roads in Cahir will be restricted from 7am with restrictions lifting by approximately 1pm. 

Access to roads adjacent to the Rock of Cashel and Brú Ború Heritage Centre, including Ladyswell Street, Rock Lane, The Kiln, Old Dublin Road (R639), Circular Road will be restricted from 7am on Friday with restrictions lifting by 2pm.

Yesterday, they visited Co Tyrone, where they met local businesses and members of the community.

Charles planted a tree in the gardens of Hillsborough Castle, which is the only royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Read More

Tipperary prepares for visit of Prince Charles and Camilla

