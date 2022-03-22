Waterford housing estate residents 'will not be pushed around' after suspected petrol bomb attack

Gardaí investigating an incident where a house was allegedly petrol-bombed in Waterford are sending a file to the DPP.

The front of the home was left in flames and without windows following the suspected arson attack on Sunday morning in a housing estate in the Ballybeg area of the city.

Nobody was injured and the house in Clonard Park was unoccupied at the time of the attack.

A woman aged in her 70s who lives there had been staying at a family member's house the night prior to the fire.

However, a local councillor said the aftermath has left the woman and her family "terrified" and grateful she was not home during the incident, primarily because the house had been robbed previously.

The residence has been boarded up since the weekend and its exterior carries black scorch marks above its main ground floor window. Fire service tape was draped across the entrance gate.

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in relation to the fire and was released without charge earlier today following questioning.

Investigating gardaí will now send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions and await directions on what action to take next.

Councillor John Hearne said he was contacted by family members of the woman on Sunday after the flames were witnessed at the home.

He said the incident is not believed to be part of a local drugs feud and instead was "someone trying to pick on vulnerable people in the estate".

But this is an estate that won't be pushed around by anybody and it was great to see people come forward so quickly with information to gardaí to help them in their investigation."

A Garda spokesman said: "The fire broke out at approximately 9am Sunday morning and was brought under control by responding fire services.

"Gardaí are investigating as suspected arson a fire at an unoccupied house in the Ballybeg area. No one was injured.

"A man in his 30s has since been arrested for questioning in relation to the matter. He remains in Garda custody this evening. Enquiries are ongoing."

Gardaí asked that anyone with information in connection with the incident to contact them to assist with the investigation.