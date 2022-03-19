Ironman agrees deal to host event in Youghal until at least 2024 

The east Cork and west Waterford region is set for a tourism boost of up to €12m thanks to a new three-year contract to bring the annual Ironman Cork triathlon to Youghal until at least 2024.

The new contract, agreed with Cork County Council, succeeds an initial agreement for one-day races through 2019-21 in what is being billed as a massive vote of confidence by the Ironman organisation.

Based on a projected 20,000 visitors and €8m economic boost for 2019’s one-day triathlon, this year’s three-day event is expected to generate exponentially larger visitor numbers and a higher spend locally.

The inaugural event was hit by atrocious weather that forced the cancellation of the swim but the occasion left a hugely positive impression.

Anja Ippach of Germany makes her way up Windmill Hill during Ironman in Youghal, back in 2019. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

“The support that the public showed was phenomenal - and I don’t use that word lightly,” said Ironman Ireland and UK race director, John Wallnutt.

The following two years fell foul of Covid-19.

This year's enhanced return will take place on August 12-14 in what Mr Wallnutt describes as “a three-day triathlon festival”.

International event

Over 4,500 athletes from 60 countries but predominantly from Ireland, Britain and the US have already registered.

The race is also a qualifier for the 2022 World Championships in Kona, Hawaii next November.

The weekend begins Friday with ‘Ironkids’, in which 500 children will participate in each of three road races categorised by ages ranging from five to 14.

Saturday will feature a half-triathlon (70.3 -miles) with the main race (140.6-miles) on Sunday.

The full Ironman Cork will involve a 3.8 km swim (two circuits) at the Front Strand, followed by a 250-metre dash down Lighthouse Hill to the transition centre in Green Park.

The cycle course will comprise two 90.1 km laps of a new scenic coastal route from Youghal, through East Ferry near Midleton, rural and regional roads.

Markus Thomschke celebrates as he crosses the line in third place at the 2019 Ironman.

The road run will entail four loops of the town in a 42.2 km course taking in Youghal harbour and the town perimeters before the newly located finish line in the town centre shadow of the iconic Clock Gate tower.

Entries for both adult events are already nearing capacity, with the 70.3 race recording 2,100 entries and the full triathlon 2,500.

The muscle-straining cycle up Youghal’s 21% gradient Windmill Hill, heavily lined by drenched but enthusiastic supporters, was a major highlight of 2019.

Hereafter, Ironman Cork will manage the climb as a ‘Tour de France type’ time trial for a “King and Queen of Windmill Hill ‘ award.

“We’re going to up the ante on Windmill Hill with an MC running the show all day”, Mr Wallnutt reveals.

“It’s a superb challenge and we really want the public involved and to have fun with it, perhaps even to wear fancy dress!”

Youghal Business Alliance chairman Ger Flanagan says local businesses “are very excited to have Ironman back following the huge success in 2019.

“It’s not just the weekend itself that is of benefit”, he says, “but also the other 51 weeks of the year as athletes visit the east Cork region to train on the Ironman course. It also raises the profile of the town and region nationally and internationally”.