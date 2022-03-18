'Closest thing to feeling like a rockstar without being able to sing': Rachael Blackmore on Gold Cup success

'She has done all this herself and has not stepped on people’s toes doing it': Charles Blackmore pays tribute to the 'incredible' Rachael
'When I landed [over the last fence] I gave him a squeeze and he picked up and I knew I was going to gallop all the way to the line,' said Rachael Blackmore after becoming the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 20:42
Darren Norris, Cheltenham

“This is a moment of a lifetime."

That is how Rachael Blackmore's father Charles summed up his daughter becoming the first female jockey to ride the winner the Cheltenham Gold Cup before a record crowd of 73,875 people.

It was the perfect finale to a thrilling festival that was once again lit up by the Tipperary woman’s brilliance.

A year ago, she rode six winners and while her total this year was half that tally, those victories included the two big ones: The Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle on the opening day, and the Gold Cup on 3-1 favourite A Plus Tard on Friday.

“I can’t believe it has happened, it’s surreal,” Charles Blackmore said. 

This is a moment of a lifetime to be here and watch her win this. To have all the family here, apart from [Rachael’s mother] Eimir, who was holding the fort at home, is just incredible.

“I can’t quite believe what she has done over the last 12 months. She’s such a kind person. She speaks to everyone and gives everyone a bit of her time but she also knows when to draw the line. I don’t know how she does it but she is able to balance riding the horse, deal with owners and trainers and the press. She gets a balance that doesn’t upset anyone which is a hard thing to achieve."

Rachael Blackmore's Gold Gup win on board A Plus Tard was the perfect finale to a thrilling festival which was lit up by the brilliant Tipperary woman. Picture: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Rachael Blackmore's Gold Gup win on board A Plus Tard was the perfect finale to a thrilling festival which was lit up by the brilliant Tipperary woman. Picture: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

He said Rachael takes life in her stride.

"It seems to me that in England and Ireland if you mention Rachael you don’t need to mention her second name as people know who she is. That is where we are at. She has done all this herself and has not stepped on people’s toes doing it.” 

For the Grand National-winning jockey, there was delight at turning the tables on Minella Indo, a horse who got the better of A Plus Tard and Blackmore in last year’s Gold Cup.

Asked to describe her emotions, she said: 

It’s the closest thing to feeling like a rockstar you will ever feel without being able to sing. 

Blackmore was keen to pay tribute to Henry De Bromhead, the Waterford trainer who has now saddled the first and second in the last two Gold Cups.

“Henry is just an incredible trainer and he has had another one-two in the Gold Cup, that is just incredible.” 

De Bromhead was equally complimentary about his jockey. “She's just a pleasure to work with, a great person and a brilliant rider. She's got a huge amount of ability as well, obviously. She's a real horsewoman.” 

 It was a dominant final day of the Festival for the visitors as all seven winners were Irish. Five of them were trained by Willie Mullins who ended the week with 10 winners in total — a new record that secured the Prestbury Cup on a final scoreline of 18-10.

Three of Mullins’ fab five were favourites while a fourth, Elimay in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, was also a short price so racegoers were happy too.

But this was ultimately Rachael Blackmore’s day.

“When I landed [over the last fence] I gave him a squeeze and he picked up and I knew I was going to gallop all the way to the line but you don’t truly believe it until you cross the line. It takes about 10 strides after the line before you realise it but it’s incredible.” 

She’s pretty incredible too.

