Truck driver, 30s, killed in collision with car in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around a fatal road traffic collision in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2.50am, an articulated truck and a car collided at Killeheen, Rathkeale.

The truck driver, a man in his early 30s, was fatally injured. He was the sole occupant of the truck.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was a man in his early 50s. He was injured in the incident and has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.