Residents fail to block extension of north Cork quarry where blasting will be used 

Local residents have failed to block a large extension to a limestone quarry in north Cork which will use blasting for the first time to extract material from the site.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal by a group of “concerned residents” against a recent decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for a five-hectare extension of the quarry near Ballyclough near Mallow.

The plans also provide for a change of extraction method to blasting and the crushing of aggregates as well as a new access road from the L1201, a new administration office, weighbridge and fuel storage area.

It is estimated that 70,000 tonnes of material will be extracted each year from the quarry which will employ a staff of four.

However, the quarry owner, David O’Flynn, said the amount could rise to 150,000 tonnes annually subject to market demand.

Council officials calculated that such a level of quarrying would result in up to 60 truck movements per day at the site.

Mr O’Flynn indicated it was likely that quarrying, crushing and screening would be carried out on average for one week every two months, with up to 15,000 tonnes being excavated over a one-week period.

Appeal

An appeal lodged on behalf of a group of 35 residents claimed the local road network was substandard and unsuitable for the increased volume of heavy goods vehicles which the extended quarry would generate.

They pointed out a similar application to extend the quarry had been refused by Cork County Council five years ago because of the traffic hazard it would create.

The group claimed allowing blasting would result in unacceptable noise levels which would have a detrimental effect on farming activities in the area, which includes bloodstock and livestock rearing.

One local farmer and horse breeder, Tim O’Keeffe, who lodged a separate appeal against the quarry extension, said the proposed development would have a detrimental effect on his animals, particularly blood mares and foals, in terms of air quality, noise and vibration from blasting.

Mr O’Keeffe also expressed concern that his lands would suffer pollution from noise and dust.

However, Mr O’Flynn claimed the use of the site as a quarry was supported by national and local policy, with major infrastructural projects such as the proposed M20 motorway between Cork and Limerick and the Mallow Northern Relief Road requiring high-quality limestone.

He said the primary concern about the previous refusal for planning permission had been addressed by the costly acquisition of adjoining lands to provide a new access route to the quarry.

In giving its approval to the extension, An Bord Pleanála imposed a number of conditions, including limiting the frequency of blasting to once per month with all residents within 500 metres of the quarry to be notified by the sounding of an alarm for a minimum period of one minute.