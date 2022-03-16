Legendary hitmaker Nile Rodgers announces summer gig at Cork's Live at the Marquee

Legendary hitmaker Nile Rodgers his group Chic have announced plans for a gig in Cork this summer.

The multi-award winning producer will take to the stage of Cork’s Live at the Marquee on June 28.

During his lengthy career, Nile Rodgers has worked on albums that have sold more than 500 million copies and singles that have sold over 80 million copies worldwide.

Celebrated for his collaborations with the likes of David Bowie, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, George Michael, Sister Sledge, Madonna and Daft Punk, Rodgers is also the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

With Chic, which he co-founded in 1970, Rodgers penned international hits such as 'Everybody Dance', 'Good Times', 'Le Freak' and 'I Want Your Love'.

Currently, Nile Rodgers serves as the first-ever Chief Creative Advisor for the incomparable Abbey Road Studios, and helms the critically acclaimed Apple “Deep Hidden Meaning Radio with Nile Rodgers” on Apple Music 1. He is also the Co-founder and Chairman of the We Are Family Foundation, since 2002.

His unforgettable live performances with CHIC have been included in “festival best performances” at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for “Best Live Performance”, and the LA Times which stated: “Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future”.

Nile Rodgers last performed in Cork in 2018. During the gig, he noted that he had played in the city four times previously, and that it had started "to feel like home" for he and the rest of the band.

Tickets for Nile Rodgers and Chic Live in Cork go on sale next Thursday, March 24 at 9am.