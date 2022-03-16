Limerick road 'to be completed' despite Roadbridge receivership

Locals have been assured that a "vital" Limerick road will not be left half-finished, despite the construction company completing the project entering receivership.

Last week, Roadbridge Holdings requested Bank of Ireland to appoint receivers, a move that could threaten the 630 people employed at the company.

In addition, concerns turned to the projects the company is working on, including the Coonagh to Knockalisheen road, which is a project the community had fought hard to see completed. The road has been presented by many as a vital project for the community of Moyross. It is believed that it would help to attract new jobs to the area and connect those living there with the rest of the city.

Tracy McElligott, development worker with Moyross Residents Forum, said that on Friday, when they heard the announcement, the feeling on the ground was one of anxiety. However, she says that they have since received assurances that the project will be completed.

“We deal in facts, so we had to wait until the facts came out. But the road will be built, it may take a bit longer, but it will be finished,” Ms McElligott said.

We are working closely with the council for a resolution on getting the road completed as soon as possible.”

The road and the residents' campaign surrounding it came to a head last February when Transport Minister Eamon Ryan included the project in part of a review of the National Development Plan.

Speaking at the time, Tiernan O'Neill, former principal of Corpus Christi school in Moyross, asked why “does it always have to be a battle for the people of Moyross?”

This most recent update in the saga may have left many feeling as if that battle was beginning all over again; however, Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said he is certain the project will be finished.

“We're going to make sure it is completed. You can’t leave a project like that half-done. It's vital to the economic development of the northside of Limerick City,” Mr O’Dea said.

He said the future of the road can go one of two ways.

“Either the receiver finds a buyer to step in, in place of Roadbridge, and I have asked the department that this effort is facilitated.

“Or if you can't get a buyer, it would mean that a new contractor‌ would have to be put in place. But I have asked the Government for assurances that this would be done as quickly as humanly possible,” he added.