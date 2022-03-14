Witness appeal after motorcyclist, 30s, dies in Shannon collision

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on (061) 365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station
Witness appeal after motorcyclist, 30s, dies in Shannon collision

The road is currently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination of the scene. File Picture: Jim Coughlan

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 19:39
Steven Heaney

A male motorcyclist has been killed in a road traffic crash in Clare this afternoon. 

Gardaí say they are now investigating the collision, which occurred when a motorcycle and a car collided at approximately 4.05pm on the Clare side of the M18 motorway in Shannon.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 30s, was fatally injured in the accident. 

His body has since been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where a post mortem will take place in due course. 

The driver and four passengers of the car involved were uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road is currently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination of the scene. 

Local diversions have been put place and the road is expected to remain closed until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

They are particularly keen to speak to any road users travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on (061) 365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Successive storms cause Cork's grounded ghost-ship to split in two Successive storms cause Cork's grounded ghost-ship to split in two
Military accident Motorcyclist, 30s, killed in Limerick crash
Emergency services deal with chemical incident in Ennis housing estate Emergency services deal with chemical incident in Ennis housing estate
Motorcycle CrashRoad traffic crashGardaiPlace: ClarePlace: Shannon
Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee

Cork to get 16 new refuge spaces for victims of domestic violence

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices