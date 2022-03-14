Witness appeal after motorcyclist, 30s, dies in Shannon collision

A male motorcyclist has been killed in a road traffic crash in Clare this afternoon.

Gardaí say they are now investigating the collision, which occurred when a motorcycle and a car collided at approximately 4.05pm on the Clare side of the M18 motorway in Shannon.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 30s, was fatally injured in the accident.

His body has since been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver and four passengers of the car involved were uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road is currently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

Local diversions have been put place and the road is expected to remain closed until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to any road users travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on (061) 365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.