Motorcyclist, 30s, killed in Limerick crash

A male motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Limerick this afternoon.

The man in his late 30s was fatally injured when his motorbike was in a collision with a van on the N69 Coast Road at Askeaton, Co Limerick at around 1.30pm.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, has also been taken to UHL for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions have been in place.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to any road users travelling the N69 Coast Road - on the Kilcornan side of Askeaton - at the time of the crash, and who may have camera footage, including dashcam.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.