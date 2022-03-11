17-year-old missing from Kerry believed to be in Dublin area

Jessica Raymond is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes
Jessica Raymond is missing from Tralee

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 20:32
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old who is missing from Tralee, Co Kerry since Thursday afternoon.

Jessica Raymond is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jessica Raymond who has been missing from Tralee, County Kerry, since the afternoon of Thursday, 10 March, 2022.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jessica Raymond who has been missing from Tralee, County Kerry, since the afternoon of Thursday, 10 March, 2022.

It's believed Jessica may currently be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information on Jessica's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

