17-year-old missing from Kerry believed to be in Dublin area

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old who is missing from Tralee, Co Kerry since Thursday afternoon.
Jessica Raymond is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
It's believed Jessica may currently be in the Dublin area.
Anyone with information on Jessica's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.