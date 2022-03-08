Dungarvan St Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to shortage of volunteers

The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dungarvan has been cancelled by organisers.

The parade, which did not go ahead for the last two years due to the pandemic, had been struggling to arrange volunteers in time for next week's offering.

Organisers said it was "impossible" to collect funding for the parade in the short timeframe since Covid restrictions eased.

The parade is run by a voluntary committee unlike in Waterford City, where the local authority runs the parade.

"This evening after a lot of thought and reviewing our preparation, we have sadly decided to cancel the Parade this year, and come back next year bigger and better," the organisers said in a statement on Facebook.

"We know a lot of people will be sorry not to see the parade happening but it really was beyond our control."

Brickey GAA Club taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dungarvan 1977. Picture: Waterford County Images

It makes it three years running without a St Patrick's Day parade for the West Waterford town.

Responding to criticism about the cancellation, the organisers posted: "Funding is normally collected beforehand and with restrictions only being eased this was impossible."

They said groups who normally take part in the parade were "not feeling confident to go into the parade at such short notice", on their Facebook page.

Parades in other regional towns have also been cancelled, including in Carlow town, where organisers said there is a "shortfall" of preparation time for local groups who normally take part.

"We are not Council run, we are volunteers that do this out of our own time," the Dungarvan organisers added.

"We did not feel that we could do a parade with any justice even though we tried very hard to," they said.

"We are now putting in all our efforts for next year to make it amazing."