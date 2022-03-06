Man due before court in connection with acid attack in Cork

A man is due before a special sitting of Cork district court this evening in connection with an alleged acid attack on the southside of the city.
Two brothers were hospitalised after the incident on Connolly Road in Ballyphehane after 8pm on Friday evening.
While the injuries were described as serious, they are not life-threatening.
A third brother was also injured but not seriously.
The three were first treated in a decontamination unit operated by Cork City Fire Service at the scene.
The man due in court this evening was arrested shortly after midnight yesterday; he is in his 30s.
The hearing will take place at 6.30pm.