West Cork Distillers faces court over fish kill 

One of Ireland's largest distilleries faces court proceedings in relation to the deaths of an estimated 2,000 fish in the River Ilen last July.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has confirmed that its case against West Cork Distillers Ltd in relation to the fish kill will come before Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday, March 8.

An estimated 2,000 fish were killed, with eels, flounders, salmon, and trout found dead over a 2km stretch of the river, downstream from the centre of Skibbereen town. A member of the public alerted IFI which commenced an investigation, taking samples of the fish and the water in which they were found.

A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said, “IFI suspected an industrial source, a distillery in Skibbereen, and sought information from the EPA as to whether an EPA licence was in place”.

West Cork Distillers lies approximately 500m upriver from the location of the discovery of the fish kill.

According to an EPA spokesperson, the state agency informed IFI that the company in question was not licensed "but appeared to be operating a licensable activity”. Such an industrial operation requires a licence if its activities operate above the threshold of 1500 tonnes of pure alcohol per year.

Co-founder of West Cork Distillers John O’Connell at the announcement that he was EY Industry Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020. Picture: Naoise Culhane

In this case the licensable activity falls under Section Four of the Environmental Protection Agency Act, 1992, which makes it illegal to dispose of waste products “in a manner which would endanger human health or harm the environment”. The EPA also noted that it has been following up with the distillery regarding the submission of an application for a licence. If granted, the licence would allow for a discharge, "providing the licensee can prove there will be no impact on the environment”.

West Cork Distillers was originally founded in 2003 but in the past two years has undergone an extensive expansion, with the company's website saying it now the largest wholly Irish-owned distillery in the country. It currently employs approximately 120 people at Marsh Road, Skibbereen and boasts revenues of more than €26m a year.

In 2019, the distillery was awarded €15m from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) which is controlled by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA). The company's founder John O'Connell was named Ernst and Young Industry Entrepreneur of the Year for 2020.

West Cork Distillers has also recently applied for planning permission for a €16m plan to build 12 warehouses in Tullig, near Skibbereen. Objectors argue that the narrow country roads are unsuitable and the construction of the warehouse across an area of 11 hectares will “include the destruction of areas highlighted as high-value sensitive wetland habitats”. Over 1,000 people have signed an online petition objecting to the plan.

West Cork Distillers did not return phone calls when contacted.