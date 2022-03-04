Group bids to raise €95,000 to fund legal challenge against West Cork windfarm 

A small rural community group is attempting to raise €95,000 within two weeks to challenge a decision granting planning permission for a windfarm near scenic Gougane Barra.

Having taken legal advice, development group Coiste Forbartha Béal Átha ’n Ghaorthaidh is to apply to the High Court for a judicial review following An Bord Pleanála’s controversial decision to overturn Cork County’s Council’s planning refusal for a seven-turbine windfarm less than 3km from the West Cork beauty spot.

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition opposing the €30 million windfarm after the planning authority gave Wingleaf Ltd permission to build the 178.5m turbines, against the recommendation of its own planning inspector.

The development group in the Gaeltacht village of Béal Átha ’n Ghaorthaidh is now seeking to challenge the decision-making process in the High Court, with costs estimated at €95,000.

Preservation fight

A fundraising campaign has been launched and spokesperson Neil Lucey, owner of the Gougane Barra Hotel, said: “Raising this amount of money is a difficult challenge for a small community.

“We invite everyone touched by the magic of Gougane Barra to join us in this fight to preserve it by making a contribution to the cause, no matter how small.”

Cork County Council, in its original planning refusal, said the windfarm would materially contravene the objectives of the county development plan and “provide for a highly intrusive, visually domineering form of development that debases the integrity and the landscape character”.

The local authority, whose planners said the windfarm “would be excessively domineering from very many vantage points over a wide area”, also saw cross-party support at a full council meeting on February 14 for letters expressing opposition to be sent to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and An Bord Pleanála.

Development of the windfarm would also include a 38kV electricity substation, battery banks, quarries, deforestation, access roads, and widening of an access junction on the Shehy Mountains overlooking Gougane and the Pass of Keimaneigh.

'Visual impacts'

An Bord Pleanála senior planning inspector Kevin Moore had recommended refusal, saying “this is a development that would have significant adverse environmental and visual impacts and is not sustainable at this highly sensitive location”.

However, An Bord Pleanála ruled the windfarm would “have an acceptable impact on the landscape having regard to its overall benefits” and would “not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area”.

Granting permission, the board said the windfarm would “make a positive contribution to the implementation of Ireland’s national strategic policy on renewable energy and its move to a low energy carbon future”.

The Coiste Forbartha, which had already raised €3,000 locally for an initial documentation review prior to seeking a judicial review, said the strength of support evident from its petition, which has been signed in more than 40 countries, showed it was “far more than a local issue”.

“Opposition to the project reflects a huge spectrum of views, including from those who support wind energy but are appalled by the erosion of public trust which arises from this kind of poor decision-making,” the group said.

“If we exceed our goal, any excess funds will be used to enhance the community in the locality of Gougane Barra, for the residents and the many visitors who come here every year to share this haven with us,” added Mr Lucey.

To donate see: http://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/SaveGouganeBarraFund