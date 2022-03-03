Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Waterford

Bobby Power, 15, has been missing from his home in Waterford since Wednesday, March 2.
Bobby was last seen when he left home at approximately 12pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 21:03

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Waterford.

He is described as being 5'8" with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Bobby was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit pants, black runners and a grey ski mask with just his eyes showing.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

