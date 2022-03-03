Man, 70s, killed in three-vehicle crash in Kerry

The road remains closed this morning while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination of the scene
Anyone with information should contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 08:05
Steven Heaney

A man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Kerry on Wednesday evening. 

Gardaí have appealed for information on a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N21, in the townland of Knockbrack between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale, Co Kerry at around 5.30pm yesterday.

After the crash, the driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Tralee General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. He later passed away.

The driver and passenger of another of the vehicles involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. They were also taken to Tralee General Hospital.

The road remains closed this morning while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination of the scene. 

Investigating gardaí in Listowel are now appealing to anyone who may have information on the crash to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland yesterday evening between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, and who may have camera footage, have been asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

