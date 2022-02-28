€30m investment to make Cork's Fota Wildlife Park one of Europe's top 10  animal conservation centres

A new €30m investment proposal looks set to see Cork’s Fota Wildlife Park become one of Europe's top 10 wildlife parks for species conservation over the next decade.

As part of its newly-announced 2030 Vision plan, Fota will expand its number of species breeding programmes and habitats, and continue its commitment to animal care, welfare and conservation.

The not-for-profit park also plans to redevelop its education and public engagement offering through the opening of the new ‘Education, Conservation and Research Centre - Understanding our Sustainable Future’ complex next year.

The 10-year initiative will also see environmental sustainability improved across the park and upgrades on indoor dining and recreation and viewing areas.

€15m of the funding will be provided via gate receipts and other primary incomes, with the remaining €15m coming from the Government and local philanthropic sources.

'Iconic amenity'

Speaking at the launch of the plan on Monday morning, Taoiseach Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Fota was “an iconic amenity and visitor attraction.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Director of Fota Wildlife Park, Sean McKeown. Picture: Darragh Kane

He said the 10-year plan would pave the way for the much-loved park to become a leader in conservation, biodiversity education and endangered species management in Europe.

“Fota Wildlife Park’s position as a major contributor to the economic health of tourism in County Cork cannot be understated,” he said.

“The almost half a million visitors it attracts, many of whom are holidaying in the area, bring an estimated €70 million in spending to the region annually. I am delighted to unveil the 2030 Vision plan to further invest in the infrastructure of this magnificent 100-acre Park.”

“Since opening almost 40 years ago, we have always set ourselves apart with the wide-open spaces, naturalistic habitats and as a place to give the public an opportunity to learn and appreciate nature,” said Fota Wildlife Park director, Sean McKeown.

“We consider these elements to be a big factor behind our hugely successful endangered species breeding programmes.”

Mr McKewon said the aim of everyone involved with the park was for it to become a leader in species conservation, education, operational sustainability, and "a special place where people can be inspired to protect the biodiversity of our natural world."