Man, 60s, killed in crash in Cork village

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was killed in a crash in the village of Leap.
The incident happened yesterday at around 11.30am when the van that he was travelling in struck a pillar outside of a house on the N71.
The man, the only person in the vehicle at the time, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Cork Universit Hospital, where he has since passed away.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody else was injured.
Any motorists who were travelling on the road between Skibbereen and Clonakilty at the time of the collision, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.