Man, 60s, killed in crash in Cork village

The incident happened yesterday at around 11.30am when the van that he was travelling in struck a pillar outside of a house on the N71
Man, 60s, killed in crash in Cork village

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody else was injured.

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 14:05
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was killed in a crash in the village of Leap.

The incident happened yesterday at around 11.30am when the van that he was travelling in struck a pillar outside of a house on the N71.

The man, the only person in the vehicle at the time, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Cork Universit Hospital, where he has since passed away.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody else was injured.

Any motorists who were travelling on the road between Skibbereen and Clonakilty at the time of the collision, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Tributes paid as hero Det. Garda Ben O’Sullivan dies 26 years after IRA shooting in Adare Tributes paid as hero Det. Garda Ben O’Sullivan dies 26 years after IRA shooting in Adare
€1m Lotto Plus ticket sold in West Cork town €1m Lotto Plus ticket sold in West Cork town
Ukraine Tensions Unity Day Ukrainian flag to fly above Cork City Hall in show of solidarity
<p>GSOC said they would like to speak to any witnesses who saw an encounter between a male in his 40s and gardaí on the street in Newcastlewest at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, February 23. File Picture</p>

GSOC appeals for information following man's death in Limerick

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices