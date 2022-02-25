GSOC appeals for information following man's death in Limerick

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has appealed for information following the death of a man in Limerick earlier this week.
In a statement, GSOC said they would like to speak to anyone who saw an encounter between a male in his 40s and gardaí on the street in Newcastlewest at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, February 23.
“The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is seeking assistance from the public in an investigation it is undertaking on foot of a referral received under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” a GSOC spokesperson said.
"GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured."
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.