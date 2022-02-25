GSOC appeals for information following man's death in Limerick

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie
GSOC appeals for information following man's death in Limerick

GSOC said they would like to speak to any witnesses who saw an encounter between a male in his 40s and gardaí on the street in Newcastlewest at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, February 23. File Picture

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 16:04
Steven Heaney

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has appealed for information following the death of a man in Limerick earlier this week.

In a statement, GSOC said they would like to speak to anyone who saw an encounter between a male in his 40s and gardaí on the street in Newcastlewest at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, February 23.

“The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is seeking assistance from the public in an investigation it is undertaking on foot of a referral received under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” a GSOC spokesperson said.

"GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

More in this section

€1m Lotto Plus ticket sold in West Cork town €1m Lotto Plus ticket sold in West Cork town
Ukraine Tensions Unity Day Ukrainian flag to fly above Cork City Hall in show of solidarity
Kerry couple bring baby Luke home from Ukraine  Kerry couple bring baby Luke home from Ukraine 
GardaiPlace: LimerickOrganisation: Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission
GSOC appeals for information following man's death in Limerick

Tributes paid as hero Det. Garda Ben O’Sullivan dies 26 years after IRA shooting in Adare

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices