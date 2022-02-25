Penny Dinners stalwart to be added to Hall of Fame at Cork Person of the Year awards

Another special award will be presented at the gala lunch to Rock 'n' Roll legend Donovan and his wife, Linda
Penny Dinners stalwart to be added to Hall of Fame at Cork Person of the Year awards

Dr Catriona Twomey has volunteered with Cork Penny Dinners for seven days a week for the past 16 years. File photo: David Keane

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 05:54
Sean O’Riordan

A woman who has been to the forefront of feeding the less fortunate is to be honoured at the annual Cork Person of the Year Awards with a place in its Hall of Fame.

Dr Caitriona Twomey has been working for many years with a team of selfless volunteers providing freshly-cooked meals to thousands of poor people who can't afford to eat. She is the leading light in the much-admired charity, Cork Penny Dinners, which was founded during the Famine era as a soup kitchen.

She will receive the Hall of Fame award at the gala awards lunch which will be attended by more than 300 people on Friday, March 4, at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

“Arguably, Dr Caitriona Twomey and the Cork Penny Dinners charity is the most admired service ever established in Cork. Always an open door, a warm welcome, open every day of the year, and no questions ever asked," awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said.

Caitriona has a remarkable commitment to the charity, having volunteered with it for seven days a week for the past 16 years. She said her mother and father instilled values of empathy and charity in her as a child.

Her father was a cook sergeant in the army and every Christmas he would provide dinner for the poor and elderly.

Another special award will be presented at the gala lunch to Rock 'n' Roll legend Donovan and his wife, Linda. They will be bestowed with the Honorary Corkpersons awards.

Previous recipients of Honorary Corkpersons titles include celebrated actor Jeremy Irons and acclaimed film director David Puttnam. This is the 29th year of the Cork Person of the Year awards.

Speakers at the awards lunch will include Dee Forbes, Director General of RTÉ; Tom Fitzpatrick, Editor of the Irish Examiner; and Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney.

The winner of the overall title will be chosen from 12 monthly winners. The nominees include Brother Ben Cusack, a pioneer in education and youth mentoring for more than 40 years in Cork; humorist Pat Fitzpatrick, aka Reggie, Blackrock Rd/Ask Audrey and RTÉ radio and TV personality John Creedon.

Read More

Rape crisis centre 'desperately needed' for homeless people assaulted on Cork streets

More in this section

Archbishop of Armagh's enthronement Mary McAleese to be keynote speaker at Cork law summit
Cork player becomes latest Lotto millionaire  Cork player becomes latest Lotto millionaire 
'Cocaine supermarket' in Limerick continues to operate despite garda raids 'Cocaine supermarket' in Limerick continues to operate despite garda raids
Cork Person of the YearPlace: CorkPerson: Dr Caitriona TwomeyOrganisation: Penny Dinners
<p>A Ukrainian national flag waves over the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The Ukrainian flag will be flown above Cork’s City Hall on Friday. Picture: AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov</p>

Ukrainian flag to fly above Cork City Hall in show of solidarity

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices