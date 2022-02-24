Cork player becomes latest Lotto millionaire 

Lotto players in Cork have been urged  to check their midweek tickets
A Cork Lotto player has officially become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 13:36
Maeve Lee

A lucky Lotto player in Co Cork has scooped the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday night’s draw with the Rebel County currently holding the title for National Lottery millionaires for this year.

The Cork winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million and to keep it in a safe place with the National Lottery due to reveal further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 05, 10, 23, 31, 34, 36 and the bonus 30.

The Rebel County player has taken the title of 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2022. 

Last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize win brings the number of Cork wins worth €1 million to a total of three since the beginning of the year. Cork currently holds the title for National Lottery millionaires for 2022 so far.

A National Lottery spokesperson urged all Lotto players in Cork to check their midweek tickets.

“Just a few weeks ago, we saw two Cork players scoop €1 million each in the special EuroMillions Raffle after purchasing their tickets in two separate stores in West Cork located just 20km apart,” the spokesperson said.

"And now a Lotto player in Cork has become the county’s latest National Lottery top prize winner and millionaire after scooping Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.” 

The lucky winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Bookies reject proposal to ban bets on the Lotto  

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

