Divers searching the water after car discovered in Cork's River Lee

The vehicle is understood to have entered the River Lee near the grotto on the Blackrock Road
Divers searching the water after car discovered in Cork's River Lee

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade are among those on the scene. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 16:23
Steven Heaney

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident close to Cork city’s Marina in which a car entered the water.

The vehicle is understood to have entered the River Lee near the grotto on the Blackrock Road. The time that it entered the water has not been established. 

Personnel from the Coast Guard and divers from Cork City Missing Persons Search are now searching the river near the scene of the incident.

A number of squad cars and a unit from the Cork City Fire Brigade are on the scene.

Gardaí do not believe there are any occupants in the vehicle. 

A garda spokesperson told Irish Examiner that enquiries are ongoing. 

More to follow . . .

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from Co Cork  Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from Co Cork 
Limerick to host first-ever autism-friendly St Patrick’s Day parade Limerick to host first-ever autism-friendly St Patrick’s Day parade
DENIS SCANNELL Plans to further boost Fort Camden as a Cork tourism destination
GardaiPlace: Cork
Divers searching the water after car discovered in Cork's River Lee

'We watched our house burn to the ground:' Limerick family share heartbreak following devastating fire

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices