Divers searching the water after car discovered in Cork's River Lee

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident close to Cork city’s Marina in which a car entered the water.
The vehicle is understood to have entered the River Lee near the grotto on the Blackrock Road. The time that it entered the water has not been established.
Personnel from the Coast Guard and divers from Cork City Missing Persons Search are now searching the river near the scene of the incident.
A number of squad cars and a unit from the Cork City Fire Brigade are on the scene.
Gardaí do not believe there are any occupants in the vehicle.
A garda spokesperson toldthat enquiries are ongoing.