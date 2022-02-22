Have you seen Bobby Power? Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen from Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 15-year-old missing from Waterford.

Bobby Power has been missing from his home since Sunday, February 13.

He is described as being 5'8" in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Bobby was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.