Have you seen Bobby Power? Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen from Waterford

Bobby Power has been missing from his home since Sunday, February 13.
Have you seen Bobby Power? Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen from Waterford

He is described as being 5'8" in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 13:21

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 15-year-old missing from Waterford.

Bobby Power has been missing from his home since Sunday, February 13.

He is described as being 5'8" in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Bobby was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for help in locating man missing from Dingle  Gardaí appeal for help in locating man missing from Dingle 
Newly ratified South-East university to open in May Newly ratified South-East university to open in May
Department says position on withheld €1.7m UL funding 'under consideration' Department says position on withheld €1.7m UL funding 'under consideration'
Missing people
<p>The Cross on the Church of the Ascension which has been damaged in recent storms. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Community in Cork makes appeal to save iconic landmark damaged in Storm Franklin 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices