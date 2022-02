Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Kerry.

Renatas Sukys, 46, has been missing from his home in Dingle since February 20.

Renatas is described as being 6’3” in height, of thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Renatas was wearing black jeans and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone with information on Renatas' whereabouts is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station on 066 915 1522 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.