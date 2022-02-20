Man released following arrest at scene of fatal Clare crash 

A man in his 30s, arrested at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Co Clare on Saturday night, has been released without charge.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving following the fatal single-vehicle collision on the main N67 road about half way between Lahinch and Ennistymon in North Clare. Emergency services responded to the crash after the alarm was raised at around 6.40pm.

The woman, who has been named locally as Stephanie Fitzpatrick, was a passenger in the car which is believed to have struck a tree before overturning and coming to a stop on its roof in the middle of the road.

Fire crews from Ennistymon station were dealing with another collision at the time but promptly dispatched available personnel from that scene to the second incident. In the meantime, additional fire service resources from Ennis station were sent to the incident also.

Ennistymon fire service first responders administered emergency first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until an ambulance arrived. They were assisted by an off-duty paramedic and Gardaí. Despite their best efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s understood the victim, Stephanie Fitzpatrick is a 37-year-old woman originally from Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The coroner for Clare has also been notified of the tragedy.

Gardaí examine the wreckage of the car. The victim was a passenger in the car which is believed to have struck a tree and overturned. Photo: Press 22

The male driver of the car, who is also in his 30s, escaped serious injury but was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drunk-driving and taken to Ennis Garda station. He has since been released without charge pending the conclusion of the Garda investigation and completion of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The main N67 road remained closed overnight but was due to reopen early on Sunday afternoon once a forensic collision investigation was completed.

Witness appeal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, to contact them if they saw anything.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time or before the collision are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.