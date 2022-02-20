19-year-old dies following collision in Cork 

A 19-year-old has died following a collision in Cork this morning.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-car collision on a local road at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork.

It is understood that he was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardaí said his body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The Coroner has also been notified.

The road remains closed to traffic and the site will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witness to the collision, which occurred shortly after midnight, to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.