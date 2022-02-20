19-year-old dies following collision in Cork 

Gardaí are appealing for any witness to the collision, which occurred shortly after midnight, to come forward.
The young man was pronounced dead at the scene following a single-car collision on a local road at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork.

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 07:58
Steve Neville

A 19-year-old has died following a collision in Cork this morning.

It is understood that he was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardaí said his body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The Coroner has also been notified.

The road remains closed to traffic and the site will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Woman killed and man arrested following single-vehicle crash

<p>The scene is currently being preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. File picture Dan Linehan</p>

Latest

