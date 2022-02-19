Woman killed and man arrested following single-vehicle crash

The scene is currently being preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. File picture Dan Linehan

Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 22:50
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been killed following a crash in County Clare this evening.

The incident occurred at around 6.40pm this evening at Lahinch.

The female passenger, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.

A man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station.

The scene is currently being preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Clare are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

