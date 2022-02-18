'Actually it isn't too bad, and next thing BANG' - Storm Eunice brings tree down on Cobh house

When you clock into work as a journalist the morning after a Red Storm warning, you expect you’re going to spend the day covering the aftermath, but you never expect it will be quite literally in your own backyard.

While the worst of Storm Eunice was supposed to have passed by 8am on Friday morning, at about 8.15am a mature tree came crashing down on our family home in Cobh, narrowly missing my parents who were both inside at the time.

The tree came down with a swift bang onto the front of the house, with branches smashing through downstairs windows and jutting into the upstairs landing through the roof. Electrical and telephone wires lay severed and loose on the ground from the impact.

The road outside was completely blocked by the fallen trunk, and the green fence running its length was warped and flung upwards by the protruding tree roots.

A workstation where a parent of Ellen O'Regan could have been working when the tree hit their house in Cobh. Photo: Kevin O'Regan

My parents, Jacqui and Kevin O’Regan, were both rattled by a huge crashing noise as they were getting ready to go to their home offices, both at the front of the house.

“I was just finished saying ‘actually it isn't too bad this morning’, and we thought the storm should be easing off, and next thing BANG,” said Mrs O’Regan.

“We went out into the landing, and both just said ‘Christ’. It takes a few minutes to process what you're looking at,” she said.

A branch had ploughed through the roof, attic, and ceiling, now jutting down into the landing. The windows of the two bedrooms at the front of the house, one converted into my mom’s home office, were darkened by branches.

A branch had ploughed through the roof, attic, and ceiling of the house in Cobh. Photo: Kevin O'Regan

Downstairs, the windows of my dad’s home office were completely smashed, with more branches ramming their way inside.

Both early risers, they both could easily have been at their desks when the tree tumbled, and things could have been a lot worse.

“I have to say I got an awful fright, I was definitely in a state of shock. I was standing there for ages trying to figure out what I was feeling. Do you know what it was? It's that you realise how vulnerable you are to the elements. You think that because you're in a house, you're safe,” said Mrs O’Regan.

“I was very nervous, looking at other trees out the front going, ‘Christ, is something else going to fall now?' They are very old trees along the road, bits of that tree were always breaking off and landing in the garden that we'd be picking up.

"Really, I suppose trees like that need to be maintained to prevent this kind of thing happening,” she added.