Waterford housing: 119 affordable homes to be built on three sites

Some 119 new houses are to be built in Waterford City on three sites as part of affordable purchase schemes.

The State is to take an equity in the properties in a bid to help lower the purchase price of the homes.

The three sites all have planning permission and will move towards construction once contracts are finalised between Waterford City and County Council and the developers of the three sites. Each site is privately owned.

Limerick-based Whitebox is leading a development at Kilbarry. Waterford firm Frisby Construction is building homes at Mountneil in Carrickphierish and at Deerpark in the Williamstown area.

A spokeswoman for Waterford City and County Council said the local authority was in ongoing discussions with the Department of Housing for final funding approval and would then confirm details of the affordable purchase scheme.

She added:

Waterford City and County Council will publish details on how people can express interest in each of the three schemes shortly.”

Niall Harrington, managing partner at Whitebox, told the Irish Examiner the Kilbarry development would involve 62 houses in total, 56 of which will be three-beds. The other six homes will contain four bedrooms and all homes will be semi-detached.

"Whitebox is delighted to be delivering one of Ireland's first affordable purchase housing schemes and working with our local partners David Flynn construction and our local design team," he said.

Increase in construction costs

In a statement, Frisby Homes said increases in construction costs have had a knock-on effect on people trying to secure housing.

It said: "For a long time there has been a need for Government support for those who are struggling with affordability. It is evident that a combined effort to increase supply across all sectors, private, social, affordable and rental accommodation will ultimately increase the options available to those most in need."

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins, party spokesman on housing, said the approval was "phenomenal news”.

While the focus in recent years has been on providing much needed social homes and this work will continue, what we are now seeing is a laser focus on providing affordable housing to middle-income individuals and families.”

He foresees the scheme being for people who cannot get a mortgage to the value of 90% of the market price, so they will then be eligible for the affordable purchase scheme.

A discount equity of up to €75,000 will be applied to the purchase price depending on the maximum mortgage a buyer can acquire, while the 10% Help to Buy Scheme will still apply for a deposit, Mr Cummins said.

The Government's Housing for All scheme envisions the delivery of 300,000 new homes between now and the end of 2030, of which 36,000 will be under the affordable purchase scheme.