Tipperary prepares for visit of Prince Charles and Camilla

Major preparations are underway in Tipperary to host Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla at the end of March.

While the visit is yet to be formally announced, planning is at an advanced stage and multiple locations have been scoped out by the British Embassy.

The visit to Tipperary will be the first by a British Royal to the area since Queen Elizabeth II's trip to Cashel in 2011. Charles and Camilla are set to follow in her footsteps and visit the historic Rock of Cashel.

It’s believed that Cahir Castle will also feature on the couple’s itinerary, an attraction that has hosted many a well-known figure as a filming location in recent years. Cahir-based councillor Mairin McGrath said the town is abuzz with talk of the royal visit.

Cllr McGrath said she was aware of a visit to South Tipperary by the Embassy, describing it as “top-secret, high-profile business”. “We knew somebody high-profile was on their way, there was a lot of speculation as to who it could be.

“There’ll be great excitement here in South Tipperary if this is confirmed,” Ms McGrath said.

“Hopefully he’ll be received in a respectful manner just like Queen Elizabeth was.” Queen Elizabeth toured the area as part of her visit to Ireland in 2011, with the same level of security presence expected next month.

It’s understood that gardaí and other relevant agencies have begun planning for the event, with a policing plan already put together.

Just this week, Cahir Castle won the European Film Commissions Network Location Award 2021.

Two recent blockbuster films, The Green Knight and The Last Duel, used the 13th-century castle and its grounds as filming locations.

Cllr McGrath said: “After this brilliant win, the news of this possible royal visit just adds to it all - it’s very exciting”.

Tipperary Tourism told the Irish Examiner they were “very excited by this news and the positive impact it will bring to tourism for our county”.

Prince Charles and Camilla have made several visits to Ireland down the years, with their last visit to Tipperary taking place nearly 20 years ago.

When contacted by the Irish Examiner to comment on the visit, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “For security reasons, the Department does not comment on visits. Announcements will continue to be made in the usual way.”