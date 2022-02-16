Limerick unveils first Pride rainbow pedestrian crossing

Limerick's first Pride rainbow pedestrian crossing has been installed outside the city and council offices at Merchant's Quay.
The new addition was installed by Limerick's Active Travel team as part of its plans to upgrade and improve the city's pedestrian and cycling network.
Located on Bridge Street, it was designed to "proudly express how inclusive Limerick is" as a place to live and work.
City and county mayor, Cllr Daniel Butler says diversity is one of Limerick's strengths.
"The LGBTQ+ community is a huge part of who we are in Limerick and I am delighted to see the Pride Rainbow colours appear in such a prominent way.
"Thousands of people pass along this route every day and this is a very visual way for us to say that Limerick is inclusive and welcoming to all.”