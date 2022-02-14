Shocked massgoers find Kerry church hit by graffiti

A pentagram type symbol and some black writing were sprayed on the wall of the 'iconic' church in Kenmare
Shocked massgoers find Kerry church hit by graffiti

Parishioners in Kenmare, Co Kerry arrived at mass to find their church had been defaced with red graffiti. Picture: Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 10:43
Anne Lucey

Gardaí are investigating an act of criminal damage after parishioners in Kenmare, Co Kerry arrived at mass to find their church had been defaced with red graffiti under the cover of darkness.

Massgoers on their way into the 9am service on Sunday morning arrived to find the left front of the limestone building destroyed with sprayed red paint, involving what appears to be a pentagon type symbol and black writing.

The parish priest, Fr George Hayes has expressed his great upset and disappointment and says the parish is seeking advice on how to clean the building.

Local councillor Dan McCarthy has expressed his huge shock at the vandalism, saying nothing like this has ever happened previously.

He said generations of Kenmare people were baptised, married, and attended Holy Cross which he said was “an iconic building”.

A pentagram type symbol and some black writing were sprayed on the wall by the entrance. Picture: Patrick O'Connor- Scarteen
A pentagram type symbol and some black writing were sprayed on the wall by the entrance. Picture: Patrick O'Connor- Scarteen

Consecrated in 1864, the church is a symbol of hope after the pandemic and people were delighted when it reopened, he said.

“It is very hard to understand the reason for this,” Mr McCarthy said.

It seemed designed to upset people going into mass on a Sunday morning.

If there is someone crying out for help there are people who can provide help. There is great help for them. There is no need to take it out on that iconic building where people have worshiped for generations.

He has been contacted by people from far away who have offered to try and clean the building.

Gardaí are treating the matter as an act of criminal damage and are investigating.

In 2018 an accidental fire in the area of the organ caused extensive smoke damage.

Read More

Protesters condemn decision to ‘discontinue’ Glasnevin memorial wall

More in this section

Munster shop that sold unclaimed €30m EuroMillions ticket revealed  Munster shop that sold unclaimed €30m EuroMillions ticket revealed 
Elderly man and woman threatened at knifepoint during robbery at Cork city home Elderly man and woman threatened at knifepoint during robbery at Cork city home
Fota welcomes female colobus monkey Freya to Cork Fota welcomes female colobus monkey Freya to Cork
vandalismChurchkenamreKerry
Shocked massgoers find Kerry church hit by graffiti

Paramedics set up fundraiser for elderly Cork siblings robbed at knifepoint

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 12, 2022

  • 6
  • 19
  • 30
  • 31
  • 33
  • 43
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices