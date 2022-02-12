Munster punter becomes Ireland's 17th EuroMillions winner after securing Friday's €30.9m jackpot 

Someone in Clare is €30.9 million richer this morning after winning last night’s EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers in tonight’s draw were 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 7 and 11.

The latest jackpot win is the 17th time the jackpot has been won in Ireland since the EuroMillions game began in 2004.

"This is amazing news for one of our players in Ireland," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"€30.9 million is truly a life-changing prize and we are delighted to confirm that this winning ticket was sold in Ireland.

Lotto bosses are asking that all players check their tickets carefully to see if they are the lucky winner.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place.

"If they are the lucky winners, we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize," the spokesperson said.

"We are appealing to our players in Clare to check their tickets carefully and if they are the winner, we are advising them to remain calm and to sign the back of their ticket. The lucky winner should make contact with our prize claims team and we will make arrangements for the winner to claim their prize.”

The National Lottery will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

Before Friday night’s celebratory win, the last EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland was in July 2020 by an online player in Dublin who won a €49.5 million jackpot.

Here's the full list of all of Ireland's EuroMillions winners to date:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million. July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary. June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin. June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million. September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million. April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin. January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow. July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington. January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin. July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo. December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary. February 2019: The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.

The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin. February 2020: A Co. Mayo family shared the €17 million jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar.

A Co. Mayo family shared the €17 million jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar. July 2020: An online player in Dublin won a €49.5 million jackpot which they won with a €2.50 normal play ticket.

The National Lottery will be revealing further details on the location of the winning EuroMillions ticket in the coming days.

The win comes as a family from Mayo claimed Ireland’s largest ever National Lottery win last week.

The family, who wish to remain anonymous, won the €19m Lotto prize on Saturday, January 15, following the longest-ever rollover sequence which saw the jackpot capped for the first time ever.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Laura’s XL store in Castlebar town in Co Mayo.