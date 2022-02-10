Cork's business tourism predicted to reach pre-Covid levels this year

Business tourism in Cork is set to return to pre-Covid levels this year, it has been confirmed, as details of a regional tourism recovery plan were unveiled.

Strong domestic demand for family breaks and short breaks, fuelled by pent-up demand and Covid savings, and the international luxury tourism sector are also key areas of opportunity, tourism figures were told.

Visit Cork, the official tourism body for the Cork region, outlined some of the emerging positive signs as it launched its strategic plan for 2022-2026 at an industry day event at the Fota Island Resort Hotel - the first in-person tourism briefing to take place in Cork since March 2020.

However, Fáilte Ireland flagged staffing and skills shortages and said 30% of businesses surveyed could face closure if these issues are not resolved.

Visit Cork, which has responsibility for attracting leisure business, through Pure Cork, and business tourists, through the Cork Convention Bureau, said there will be a big focus on showcasing the region as a sustainable tourism destination, on targeted international marketing drives, and on cross-selling the city and county in a more coordinated way over the coming years as it recovers from the double-shock of Brexit and Covid.

“Pre-pandemic, one in 10 jobs were in the tourism and hospitality sector in Cork, with 22 cents from every euro spent going back into the Exchequer,” the head of Visit Cork, Seamus Heaney, said.

“Tourism also supported 22,500 jobs here. Our goal is to help the industry to get back to those levels over the next year or so and grow thereafter.”

Cork Convention Bureau manager, Evelyn O’Sullivan, said some €22m worth of business tourism was confirmed from 2020 to 2022, but that €10m worth was postponed due to Covid, and about €0.6m cancelled outright.

Read More Cork and Kerry named among world’s top 20 sustainable destinations

“Some of that business was lost but the majority of events have been rescheduled over the coming years, which is really positive news,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

“In 2021 we submitted six bids to host international conferences and already have just under €7m worth of confirmed business taking place in 2022. This almost sees us return to pre-Covid figures."

The event was told that Visit Cork aims to improve on Cork’s 2021 GDS-Index score of 70% - the leading sustainability benchmarking and improvement programme for destinations around the world.

“This positioning will open huge opportunities as sustainable holidays and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) business is expected to be one of the biggest future tourism trends,” Mr Heaney said.

Visit Cork also pledged a more consistent approach to marketing and announced plans to increase the annual marketing spend to €1m.

The team will focus on a new overseas market each year, in collaboration with Tourism Ireland and Cork Airport, and will travel to key international and national trade events to sell the region, rolling out at least three seasonal marketing campaigns a year.

There are also plans to create stronger links between the city and county destinations, with new levels of cross-selling, packaging, and the collective promotion of the region.