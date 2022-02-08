Justice Minister to be probed on private parking arrangement outside Cork city court

City Hall had previously insisted that parking on footpaths in and around the courthouse, or in any area of the city, is not permitted
It follows fresh debate over the set-up following the installation of new bollards to protect the parking area next to the steps of the courthouse building last week. File photo: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 05:48
Eoin English

The Justice Minister is to be asked to explain how and why the Courts Service enjoys a private parking arrangement right outside Cork’s landmark circuit courthouse building.

It follows fresh debate over the set-up following the installation of new bollards to protect the parking area next to the steps of the historic building last week.

The Courts Service told the Irish Examiner that planning permission wasn’t required for the work and it dismissed suggestions on social media that the area was used as a car wash last week.

Six slim new bollards were fitted in front of the three-vehicle parking area last week, prompting a wave of commentary on social media about the contentious parking arrangement.

A photograph was also posted online which claimed to show a car parked in the area being washed by a person wielding a power hose, sparking a raft of questions about and criticisms of the use of the area for parking.

A spokesman for the Courts Service said the new bollards, installed last Tuesday and Wednesday, were replacements for previously installed steel bollards. He said planning permission was not required.

“This was done in conjunction with the OPW and replaces the older, damaged steel barriers that were in the same space,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said following the installation of the bollards, cleaners undertook “an extensive deep power-wash” around the parking area, and around the steps of the courthouse.

Video links needed to bring Cork courts 'into the 21st century'

He said this power-washing was done in the area around where a car was parked at the time, but he insisted that the area is not used for car washing.

The parking arrangement was in the spotlight in 2020 after the Irish Examiner reported on how taxpayers had to fund repairs to an area of footpath nearby which had been extensively damaged by years of illegal parking.

At the time, the Courts Service confirmed that a private parking arrangement was in place immediately adjacent to the courthouse steps. It said when the courthouse underwent significant refurbishment in 2001, the Courts Service indicated that it would retain this portion of land to facilitate parking for those providing services to the Courts Service.

This area of ground is within the curtilage of the courthouse and is owned by the Courts Service but it can only be accessed by driving over an area of public footpath.

The spokesman said at the time that no more than three vehicles can park there at any one time and that separate parking arrangements are in place elsewhere for judges and courts service staff.

Green Party Cllr Oliver Moran said his party colleague, Neasa Hourigan TD, has now agreed to ask the Justice Minister a range of questions about the parking arrangement, and if planning permission exists for a car park at this location.

City Hall has also previously insisted that parking on footpaths in and around the courthouse, or in any area of the city, is not permitted, and that parking fines are issued.

Garda response to domestic violence remains 'inconsistent'

