Cork's Dunkettle Interchange to be further altered this weekend

The Ibis slip road from the L2998 to the M8, closed since last Thursday, will reopen to traffic from 10am this Sunday, February 6 as upgrade works continue
Construction workers at the new Dunkettle flyover last week. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 12:59
Steven Heaney

Routes in and out of Cork’s Dunkettle Interchange will be further altered this weekend amid ongoing updates to the busy junction.

The Ibis slip road from the L2998 to the M8, closed since last Thursday, will reopen to traffic from 10am this Sunday, February 6.

In order to facilitate this, engineers will close the M8 southbound from 10pm this Saturday, February 5 until 5am the following morning.

In the interim, traffic will be diverted locally via the R639 through Glanmire.

The first new flyover of the Dunkettle interchange opened to the public last Thursday, a major milestone in the large-scale project to implement a free-flowing traffic arrangement through the intersection.

The ST08, as the new flyover is known, lies on the northern side of the Jack Lynch Tunnel, at the junction of the M8 and N25 and the N40 Southern Ring Rd.

Construction work in progress on the M8 southbound last week. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Construction work in progress on the M8 southbound last week. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In an update, a spokesperson for the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project said the coming week would see works continue on the M8 Northbound lanes, which will be directed over the ST08 over the next week or so.

A detailed timeline for the opening of these lanes will be issued next week.

Works at the interchange have seen increased traffic build-up in the area, particularly during peak times.

Motorists passing through the interchange have been advised to allow for additional time for their journeys, especially during morning and evening rush hours.

"Motorists are again reminded of the availability of the 'Dunkettle Live' traffic app,” the spokesperson said.

"In addition to live camera feeds, real-time journey duration information is also available for all of the main routes approaching the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout.”

