Rescue helicopter 117 joins gardaí in search for missing man, 60s, in Cork city

Gardaí, a rescue helicopter and local missing persons services launched a major search operation in Cork city last night following reports of a missing man.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm last night.

At around 11.20pm, Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter 117 left its base in Waterford after being tasked to join the search.

Upon arrival in Cork city, the helicopter flew along the path of the River Lee from the city out towards the Bishopstown and Sunday's Well area.

The areas searched by the helicopter last night. Picture: Cork Safety Alerts via Flight Radar 24

Thereafter, it hovered around Fitzgerald’s Park, Dennehy’s Cross, the Lee Fields, and Wellington Bridge with its searchlight on.

After around 90 minutes in the air, the operation was temporarily stood down and the helicopter returned to base in Waterford shortly before 1am.

The man reported missing is understood to be in his 60s.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the search operation has recommenced this morning.

More to follow . . .